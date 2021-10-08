$110.35 Million in Sales Expected for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report $110.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.19 million and the highest is $111.50 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year sales of $479.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.12 million to $488.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $519.92 million, with estimates ranging from $517.33 million to $522.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GCMG. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCMG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.26. 227,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,549. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.03. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

