$122.39 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to report sales of $122.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $121.14 million. Tivity Health reported sales of $254.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $479.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.55 million to $480.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $540.33 million, with estimates ranging from $508.86 million to $579.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on TVTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their target price on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of Tivity Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

