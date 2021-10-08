$146.09 Million in Sales Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will post sales of $146.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.20 million and the lowest is $146.00 million. Anaplan reported sales of $114.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year sales of $572.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.92. 29,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,614. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $2,487,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 2,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 366.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 10.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 197.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 541.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth $10,591,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

