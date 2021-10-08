$150.47 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to announce sales of $150.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.68 million. Stratasys reported sales of $127.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $589.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after buying an additional 317,056 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 709.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after buying an additional 2,736,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 477,838 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $30,269,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.45. 54,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stratasys (SSYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.