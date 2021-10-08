15,670 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Antero Resources by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,215,738 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,853 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Antero Resources by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,758 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,045,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $21.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,186.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

