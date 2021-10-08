$19.81 Billion in Sales Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce sales of $19.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.67 billion and the highest is $20.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $78.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 billion to $79.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $82.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.80 billion to $82.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.79.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.32. 5,331,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,864,258. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $345.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

