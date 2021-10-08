19,575 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWT. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000.

NYSEARCA:EWT opened at $61.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

