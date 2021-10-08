1,979 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $788,329. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JBT opened at $144.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.20. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.74 and a 1-year high of $161.05.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.20.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

