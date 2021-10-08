1irstcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $61,547.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 311.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 8th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $61,547.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 108.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000318 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.61 or 0.00087481 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

