1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered 1Life Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.56.

Shares of ONEM opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,334 shares of company stock worth $207,267. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,846 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,255,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,834 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,666,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,875,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,205,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,439 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

