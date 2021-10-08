200,000 Shares in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Purchased by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,439,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TASK traded up $2.78 on Friday, reaching $60.59. 4,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $85.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.92.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TASK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

