243,134 Shares in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Acquired by Latash Investments LLC

Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 243,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. Aquestive Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.6% of Latash Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Latash Investments LLC owned about 0.63% of Aquestive Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $62,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQST traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 1,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,443. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQST. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

