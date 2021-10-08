$25.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce $25.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.36 million and the highest is $26.00 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $96.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. 830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,301. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

