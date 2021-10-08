28,221 Shares in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of The Lovesac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $511,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total transaction of $5,344,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,661. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOVE opened at $71.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. The Lovesac Company has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

The Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

