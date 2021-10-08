$288.95 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce $288.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $279.93 million and the highest is $293.40 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $255.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

Shares of JACK traded up $2.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.98. 217,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,485. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $78.66 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth approximately $60,379,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 453.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,589,000 after buying an additional 220,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 72.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,493,000 after buying an additional 216,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

