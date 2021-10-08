29,610 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Makena Capital Management LLC

Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,610 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,217,000 after acquiring an additional 150,911 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, BP PLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 17,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the period. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $7,197,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,460 shares of company stock worth $53,994,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

NYSE DELL traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,444. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $107.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

