30,193 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,193 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in UBS Group by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,843,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,706,000 after buying an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,031,000 after buying an additional 188,885 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,464,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,455,000 after buying an additional 80,997 shares during the period. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

