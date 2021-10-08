3,308 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 416,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $99.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day moving average is $100.24. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

