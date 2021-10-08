$333.15 Million in Sales Expected for Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) will announce $333.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the highest is $333.30 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weber will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Weber.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEBR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weber in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

NYSE:WEBR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.29. 59 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,507. Weber has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.04.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weber (WEBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.