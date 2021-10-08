$342.25 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to post sales of $342.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.46 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.05 million. RadNet posted sales of $291.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.09 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDNT. TheStreet cut RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 3,246 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $102,151.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,283.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 33,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in RadNet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDNT opened at $28.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. RadNet has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $38.84.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

