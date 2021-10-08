$37.45 Million in Sales Expected for Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to post $37.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.99 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year sales of $141.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $170.81 million, with estimates ranging from $167.16 million to $174.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ MFIN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.00. 1,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.55 and a beta of 2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

