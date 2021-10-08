37,360 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVII. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $487,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,621,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,265,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 973,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

