$376.90 Million in Sales Expected for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) to announce $376.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $373.00 million and the highest is $380.80 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gibraltar Industries.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $56.97 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 14.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 27,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 104.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,741,000 after buying an additional 105,209 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 10.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.