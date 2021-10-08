3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,641,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,120,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $177.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.78. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.54.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

