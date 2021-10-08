$41.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) will post sales of $41.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chevron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.38 billion and the lowest is $38.81 billion. Chevron posted sales of $24.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Chevron will report full-year sales of $146.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.27 billion to $155.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $154.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.94 billion to $167.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chevron.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.72.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron by 35.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 176,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,455,000 after buying an additional 45,637 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 9.3% during the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% during the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.68. 8,828,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

