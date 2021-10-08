$41.49 Million in Sales Expected for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) to report sales of $41.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.38 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $35.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $165.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.66. 83,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,575. The firm has a market cap of $795.35 million, a P/E ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 106,459 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 106,487.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

