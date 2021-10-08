4,967 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $57.59. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

