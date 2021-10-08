$54.25 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will report sales of $54.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $56.49 million. Vertex Energy posted sales of $37.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $256.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $238.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.42 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 12.07%.

VTNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director David L. Phillips sold 72,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $649,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Noel Strickland sold 25,000 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $242,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.70 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $14.32.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.