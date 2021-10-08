54,000 Shares in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Coherent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COHR. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $303,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 778.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,934,000 after purchasing an additional 504,370 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 369,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,718,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,470,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $252.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 1.59. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.61 and a 12 month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $395.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.35 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

