5,531 Shares in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,531 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Open Text by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $468,374,000 after acquiring an additional 157,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after acquiring an additional 791,058 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Open Text by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,954,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after acquiring an additional 549,903 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of OTEX opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.94. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $50.09.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.00 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 9.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

About Open Text

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

