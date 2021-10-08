5,581 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,581 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,373,000 after acquiring an additional 129,500 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 223,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 49,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,332,333.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $152.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $168.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP.

