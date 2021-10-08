55I LLC Acquires 1,370 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

55I LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $110.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.85. The company has a market capitalization of $195.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

