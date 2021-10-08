55I LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

55I LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $194.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average is $185.13. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $116.64 and a twelve month high of $196.21.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

