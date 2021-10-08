55I LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

55I LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,405,000 after purchasing an additional 133,990 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,733,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,738,000 after purchasing an additional 155,253 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 984,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,870 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,670,000 after purchasing an additional 117,012 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE opened at $143.38 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $146.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.32.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.