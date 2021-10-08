55I LLC Buys 1,844 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $48,664,000. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 54,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,637,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,447,000 after buying an additional 176,736 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.81 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

