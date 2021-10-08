55I LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $470,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $927,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,032,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.17. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.