55I LLC Purchases 5,321 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

55I LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $40.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.87. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

