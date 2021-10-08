55I LLC Purchases New Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

Shares of CFO opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.46. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $53.55 and a 52 week high of $75.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.082 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.