55I LLC Takes $495,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $1,516,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $2,276,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 774,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after buying an additional 81,697 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

MKC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

