627 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $375.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $371.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

