64,018 Shares in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 555,488 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 41.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OEG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $11.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 73.34% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. The company had revenue of $16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orbital Energy Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

