735 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $201.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

