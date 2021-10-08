8,110 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by 55I LLC

55I LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

