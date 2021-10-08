8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.89.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $57,287.95. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 196,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,007,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,101 shares of company stock worth $1,555,878 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after buying an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 8X8 by 23.5% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,260,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,258,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after purchasing an additional 432,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,758,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after purchasing an additional 67,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

