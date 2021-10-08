$907.46 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report sales of $907.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $900.83 million to $917.20 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $743.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.58 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 16.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,232,000 after acquiring an additional 77,146 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL traded up $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $416.57. 355,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.43. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $219.79 and a 1 year high of $460.21.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

