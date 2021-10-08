9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,812 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,043,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,656.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 184,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,592,000 after purchasing an additional 174,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.18. The stock had a trading volume of 206,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366,416. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $323.72 and a 52 week high of $456.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

