9258 Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,528 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,365. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.73. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.93 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.