9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,528. The firm has a market cap of $97.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average of $371.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

