9258 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.8% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 356.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 267,978 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 209,234 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.9% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,867 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.0% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 14,486 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.7% during the first quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.00. The company had a trading volume of 172,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,035,738. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

