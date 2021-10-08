9258 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the second quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 10,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 51.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.20. The stock had a trading volume of 662,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,353,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market cap of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

